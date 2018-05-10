Sonam Kapoor's wedding: A reunion of the exes

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding stories have been grabbing all the headlines. The top stars of Bollywood arriving in their stupendous outfits, and lighting up the reception night with their performances on the Bollywood hits are trending. The star-studded lavish after-party took place at The Leela hotel in Mumbai. While all the stars turned up either with their pair, family or co-stars, what catches attention is that the grand night happened to be the night of the exes.

Beginning with Alia Bhatt who arrived with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji, had her ex Sidharth Malhotra around. The dating updates of the two were in the news for quite sometime till the reports of them splitting came up. Besides the party having Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, it also had the presence of exes Arjun Kapoor and Arpita Khan. But what’s noteworthy is that the ‘night of the ex’s’ seems to be bitter for both Shahid and Katrina Kaif. While the party had the attendance of Shahid’s two ex’s together, Kareena and Vidya Balan, Katrina’s exes Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were also present. Oh, and let's not miss out on Salman-Aishwarya too. Although the exes usually avoided each other, when it came to Sonam’s big night, everybody turned up.

The wedding which took place at 11 am onwards on Tuesday, had the reception in the evening. The newlyweds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked ravishing as they stood in their wedding attire. Sonam dolled up with her zig-zag patterned grey lehenga which made her look like a million bucks. Anand also looked dashing in his black ethnic wear. The enchanting two looked extremely adorable as they were caught candid by the paparazzi.