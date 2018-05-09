Sonam Ki Shaadi: Twitter creates its own meme-ories

There’s no denying that #SonamkiShaadi was a glamorous occasion. The actress kept her relationship with Anand Ahuja under wraps and left it for the media to speculate. Rumours of their wedding suddenly reached their peak when pictures of the duo began circulating. Finally, the date was set and Sonam Kapoor became Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj style wedding.

Sonam looked nothing short of a queen in her red lehenga with heavy gold jewellery. Her outfit sported gold embroidery and even her dupatta had a gold border. Her husband, Anand Ahuja had worn a light brown sherwani with a pearl and ruby mala hung around his neck. The wedding was attended by many from Bollywood, and also other family members and friends of the couple.

The after party brought in a bevy of B-town personalities who danced their heart out. Anil Kapoor was a proud father and with his wild moves, you could tell he was over the moon.

While we all enjoyed sharing photos and following up on the ongoings of the event, many online had a different look. They didn’t go as far as trolling, but as with any wedding, jokes and fun cannot be avoided.

The only royal wedding I'll acknowledge in the month of May #SonamKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/Yw1RhQXX4w — Eve (@amorfati_21) May 1, 2018

By far, the best content to come out of Sonam Kapoor's wedding is the running commentary from the photographers outside the venue. pic.twitter.com/1GbnjlGCqb — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) May 8, 2018

Some had a hard time figuring out the proceedings of the wedding, getting dazed with Sonam ki Mehendi, Sonam ke gehne and Sonam ka pati. Some thought the arrangements were as elaborate as a film from Dharma Productions. A few even lamented that they saw more photos of Sonam Kapoor’s wedding than their own! The best one? Listening to the photographers beg Boney Kapoor and family for a shot!

Sonam Kapoor promoting #VeereDiWedding by actually getting married. Respect 🙏😀 — Why So Silly® (@silly_why) May 2, 2018

Waiting for @UNESCO to declare @sonamakapoor wedding as the best wedding of the world#SonamAnandWedding #SonamKiShaadi — mukund sharma (@Mukund8Sharma) May 8, 2018

Dear Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja.



There is a guest in your midst who is taking videos of your private functions and spreading it on WhatsApp.



Just thought I will let you know. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 8, 2018

This is like normal tuesday outfit of south delhi girls. #SonamAnandWedding pic.twitter.com/RQNxD8Uo60 — Nierro (@BitchMeetsWitch) May 8, 2018