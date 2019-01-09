Sonchiriya: Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS picture shows the dacoits having a chilling session

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath hit the screens just a couple of weeks ago and the actor is already hitting the headlines with his next film. His upcoming film, Sonchiriya, will see him in a never-seen-before avatar and has been much-hyped ever since its inception. The trailer, which was unveiled on January 6, gave us a gist of the horrifying dacoit tales in the Chambal region 2-3 decades back. As a surprise to fans, SSR dropped a BTS picture from the sets on Wednesday.

Very unlike the scenes from the trailer, the picture features Sushant in a rather relaxed session with a group of cast members who will be seen playing dacoits in the film. Sushant seems to be indulged in a funny conversation and he can be seen playing with his moustache at the same time. While a few can be seen sitting and gazing at something intensely, the rest are having hearty laughs. Each one of them is seen donning the traditional dacoit outfit, clutching guns in their hand. It’s a rural-area set-up, with the goon-gang sitting outside a small shack.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Bhumi Pednekar will be sharing the screen space with Sushant in the film. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, the dacoit-drama will be hitting the screens on February 8.