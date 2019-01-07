Sonchiriya trailer: Not a mere dacoit, Sushant Singh Rajput is a rebel for a cause

Several films have tried to chronicle how then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decision to declare an emergency in the 1970s shook the nation and went on to become an ugly and unforgettable chapter of Indian politics. Not many explore the sub-plots, though. That way, Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya is certainly an original attempt. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles, the film carries Chaubey's signature effects of dark reality all over it. Or so suggests the recently revealed the trailer.

In the trailer, the historical and dreadful Chambal valley (once known to be the den of the deadliest dacoits) is on the hitlist of a number of dacoit gangs. In the backdrop of the emergency, the Indian government has also ordered a breakout of a police force in the region. Amid all the hustle bustle, Sushant Singh Rajput revolts against his own gang to follow his own cause. Both Shorey and Bajpayee are authentic in their own skins while Bhumi Pednekar dons a never-seen-before avatar.

Chaubey, who last directed Udta Pubjab, is known for his realism. To top it, he has a bunch of wonderful, dedicated actors. We can foresee a film full of interesting performances and a convincing execution!