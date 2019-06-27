Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 6.05 pm June 27 2019, 6.05 pm

Over the years, we have seen several Bollywood films garnering a tremendous response at the box office even after lacking meaningful content. However, the scenario seems to be slowly changing. With time, more and more audiences have started preferring more content heavy films. With films like Raazi, October, and Newton in the past years, we can now see content-driven films gaining momentum and getting hugely lauded by the masses. Perhaps why the number is less when it comes to content-driven movies that couldn’t make it big in the box office in 2019. Here’s listing out a few that failed to catch the audience’s fancy this year.

Sochiriya:

While many considered the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer to be brilliantly written, the film failed to mint the moolah at the BO. Quite shockingly, the dacoit drama could earn only Rs 6.60 crore and didn’t even create much noise until B-Town biggies like Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Jha tweeted to promote the film.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga:

The film deals with the story of Sweety, portrayed by Sonam Kapoor, who fights her family and society to win her homosexual love. Failing to crunch in the big numbers at the box office, it managed to rake in only Rs 26 crores at the Indian office.

India’s Most Wanted:

The thriller, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starring Arjun Kapoor, chronicles the story of a group of men who are on a secret mission to find a dreaded terrorist without firing bullets. Much to the disappointment of the makers, the film made only Rs 15. 42 crore at the box office.

Why Cheat India:

The film highlights the malpractices in the Indian education system and stars Emraan Hashmi as the male lead. After struggling for numbers at the box office, it managed to rake in only Rs 8.78 crore!

Hamid:

The Indian drama helmed by Aijaz Khan features Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi in key roles. Based on the play Phone No 786, it smashed at the box office. It received a mixed set of reviews, with many criticising it for ‘weak acting’ and ‘lack of story’.