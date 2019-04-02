Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here’s what she has to say

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 1.50 pm April 02 2019, 1.50 pm

Alia Bhatt’s mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan, popular for movies like Saaransh, Saathi and Khamosh, is coming with up with her latest film, No Fathers In Kashmir. Promotions for the same were going on in full swing. However, it seems to have hit a hurdle. The 62-year-old actor, due to her latest statement, has landed in controversy. In a recent interview with the NavBharat Times, Soni confessed that she would be happy to stay in Pakistan.

Soni said, “Ab jab main aisi baatein karti hoon toh log mujhe deshdrohi kehkar Pakistan behjna shuru kar dete hain. Kabhi kabhi main sochti hoon ki haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahie, main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan jaakar, wahan khana bhi bohat achha hai. Yahan toh bhagate hain log mujhe, bohat baar mujhe logon ne kaha ki tum Pakistan jaao, lekin meri tarah ki soch rakhne wale bohat zyada log hain, isliye mujhe isse koi zyada fark nahi padta hai ki kaun kya kehta hai.”

When the actor was told that now she will be slammed on social media for making such a statement, Soni stated that she will go there, have their food and come back. She doesn’t want to stay there, adding that she will go for on a vacation but strictly on her will. Fast forward to today, Soni Razdan did get trolled for making a pro-Pakistan statement.

Pls take @MaheshNBhatt and @PoojaB1972 with you @Soni_Razdan you can leave Alia Bhatt in India .. sooner or later she will do ghar wapsi https://t.co/obrjtjDR00 — Chowkidar ExSecular (@ExSecular) April 2, 2019

A twitter user requested Soni Razdan, along with Mahesh Bhatt, to leave the country. Reacting to all the hatred, Soni sarcastically replied that she is flattered with all the attention for her statement of going to Pakistan for a having a meal. Soni then took a dig at PM Modi saying that his visit to Pakistan for having tea, inspired her. The Raazi actor ended her statement by saying that she has no such intentions of moving to Pakistan as of now because she loves India too much. Savage, Mrs Bhatt!

Aww flattered to get all this attention from these lovely people. Who seem to be so hot and bothered about me going to Pak for a meal. Just taking a cue from our PM actually who pops in there for tea smtimes ! Sry to disappoint but no intention of moving. I ❤️my India too much 😘 https://t.co/Q2V1cmURev — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) April 2, 2019

In the past, actors like Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah came under all the nationalists’ radar. Back in 2015, Aamir Khan had said that his wife Kiran Rao feels they should move out of the country, as she feared for the safety of the children in a climate of insecurity. Naseeruddin Shah, on the other side, raised concern over children’s safety in today’s India.