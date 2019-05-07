Soni Razdan on being called Mahesh Bhatt's wife: Would like to be known for who I am

Ranjini Maitra May 07 2019, 2.25 pm May 07 2019, 2.25 pm

She is the mother of Alia Bhatt, one of the best among the present lot of Bollywood. She is also the wife of Mahesh Bhatt, a prolific filmmaker who is getting back to his game with Sadak 2. However, Soni Razdan, first and foremost, is an actor and would like to uphold that identity. She made her debut with a brief role in Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane and has pushed herself as an actor, even though not as the quintessential heroine.

"I have always been known as Mahesh Bhatt's wife and I would tell people 'hello! I'm here!' This has always been a struggle. I would like to be known for who I am. I'm very happy to be known as Mahesh Bhatt's wife or Alia's mother. But I am also a person, who in her own right, has gone through quite a lot of odds," she told PTI during in a conversation.

View this post on Instagram New York screening of #YoursTruly ! A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) on May 6, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

In her next release, Sanjoy Nag's Yours Truly, Razdan will star as an aged woman, still seeking the love of her life. The recently released trailer garnered a wonderful response from all over the internet. "The entertainment industry is always targeted at young people. Understandably so as they are the key consumers. The young are the ones who are falling in love, starting out in life, older people aren't. Nobody thinks 'now I'm going to write a film about an older person," she said.

The actor's last outing was No Fathers In Kashmir, a more thoughtful look into the socio-political nuances in Kashmir and how it continues to impact the locals, especially the children. Razdan also made a brief appearance in daughter Alia's superhit film Raazi and played her on-screen mother.