Antara Kashyap July 10 2019, 6.53 pm July 10 2019, 6.53 pm

Soni Razdan is a veteran actor with more three decades of experience in the film industry. She started her career in the 1981 film 36 Chowringhee Lane, directed by Aparna Sen and produced by Shashi Kapoor. The actor has received critical acclamation for many of her films, which also includes Gumrah starring Sri Devi and Sanjay Dutt. The 1993 film is based on police brutality and how a person can be framed for a crime they are not guilty of committing. On Wednesday, the actress took a walk down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation. Soni, in her tweet, mentioned how she was pregnant with Alia Bhatt during the shoot of this film. However, she wasn't aware of it. OOPS!

Retweeting a post by a popular film appreciation page, Soni talked about her memories related to the film. She remembered playing Angela, a role for which she received critical acclaim. She also confessed how she did not know she was pregnant with Alia and hence smoked a lot of cigarettes for her role. Soni Razdan also recalled working with Sridevi and how it was a pleasure. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Yash Johar.

Check it out below:

One of my favourite films and highly appreciated roles. Was such a pleasure to act with the incredible Sridevi. Highly cherished memories. Was also pregnant with Alia at the time and didn’t know it yet. And did that scene where I smoked soooo many cigarettes 🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/cxZSZU6DD9 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 10, 2019