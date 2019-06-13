Nilofar Shaikh June 13 2019, 11.21 pm June 13 2019, 11.21 pm

Throwback pictures are a rage on the internet. Bollywood celebs are the most sought after. A few days ago a childhood picture of Hrithik Roshan posing alongside chubby little Alia Bhatt and her girl gang went viral. Now Alia's mother Soni Razdan has shared another picture from the past and this one has Alia Bhatt as well. It's a rather old picture from their family trip to Dubai.

Alia Bhatt clearly knew her spot in front of the camera then as well. We find her posing right in the middle of the group photograph which also has a teenage Masaba Gupta among others. Alia Bhatt’s childhood friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is also posing in the family picture. While sharing this old picture Soni Razdan travels down the memory lane and pens down an emotional note. Soni Razdan’s caption reads, “Throwback ... to God knows when this was. A holiday in Dubai ... can’t believe sometimes we looked the way we did. And had kids hanging onto us like little monkeys. How soon they grow up ... and leave....’’. Producer Anu Ranjan was quick to comment, she writes “These pics all saved for over 30 years and just found them ... all the feelings memories they bringing back”, with lots of heart emoticons. We too are in awe of this cute picture.

Take a look at the picture,

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is busy with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra movie. The movie is slated to release in December 2019.