Sonnalli Seygall took the #WhatTheFluffChallenge and it was an EPIC FAIL - watch video

Internet is filled with humorous stuff. The recent ones trends include Brazilian football star Neymar Jr’s rolling on the ground, US president Trump’s UK visit and the #Whatthefluffchallenge. We are going to talk about the latter.

Pet owners play a prank on their pets by raising a curtain between them and disappearing from their sight, if the pets is curious to find out absence they will start looking for you and it not they sit at their place and don’t move a single bone in their body.

And looks like our B-town celebs too are fascinated with the viral #Whatthefluffchallenge. The first one to take on the challenge was Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonnalli Seygall. The actress took to Instagram and shared a funny video where she tried to successfully complete the challenge but the end result will leave you rolling on the floor laughing. Have a look at the funny video:

Well looks like Sonnalli’s pet labrador Bounty doesn’t give a s**t about the challenge and is happy in its own space. Sorry Sonnali but the challenge turned out to be an EPIC FAIL.

On the work front, the 29-year old model turned actress was last seen in a cameo role in the blockbuster hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actress’s film was High Jack which fared poorly at the box-office.