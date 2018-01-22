Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety release postponed to February 23

Following the footsteps of Aiyaary and PadMan, the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have decided to postpone its release date by two weeks. The film is now slated to hit the screens on February 23 instead of its earlier release date February 9.

Eminent trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the change in the release date and wrote, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which was slated for release on 9 Feb 2018, has been shifted to 23 Feb 2018… Stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh… Luv Ranjan directs.”

Several filmmakers have pushed the release dates of their films in order to avoid its clash with the controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat. First, Akshay Kumar postponed the release of his PadMan from January 25 to February 9. Then the Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary was also pushed for a February 9 release intead of its earlier slated Repuiblic Day. Amidst such tough competition and big budget releases lined up, its obvious for the makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to have their film’s release postponed.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is helmed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame. The film is a romantic comedy that stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles.