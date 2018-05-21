Sonu Nigam gives a musical ride to the wheel-chair bound Farah Khan

Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan, who is having a tough time currently with her fractured leg, is being frequently visited by a lot of her well-wishers from Bollywood. The Main Hoon Na director was recently visited by her long-time friend and singer Sonu Nigam. Sonu did what he does the best. And that’s of course singing. The singer broke into Mohammad Rafi’s Koi Jab Raah Na Jaye for his friend while adorably leading Farah to her room. Overwhelmed and delighted, Farah took to social media to display the affection for her buddy.

Farah also started a new hashtag called #WheelChairDiaries to mark her wheelchair days. The choreographer has instead turned her miserable days into a fun activity by making everyone, who visits her, to click a picture on the wheelchair. She has managed Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Tamannah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor among others to sit and get clicked on the wheelchair.

Farah was reportedly shooting for a TV show at a Mumbai studio when she injured her leg while heading back to her vanity van around 3 am. TOI has earlier quoted a source as saying, “Farah had committed a time for the show and for the rehearsals. So, her hours got a little extended. She was rehearsing with some contestants till late night. It was in the wee hours when she was walking back to her van in a tired state when she injured her leg. She was immediately taken to a doctor and it turned out to be a fracture, following which she has now been advised bed rest and medication.”