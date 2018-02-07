Sonu Nigam receives death threats, Mumbai Police provides protection

The Maharashtra State Intelligence Department warned singer Sonu Nigam of a death threat by a terrorist group functioning out of Pakistan. The advisory mentions threats against two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Ram Kadam and Ashish Shelar, as well.

Sonu Nigam was embroiled in a controversy when he expressed displeasure on Twitter over being woken up by an Azaan. He voiced his opposition against the use of loudspeakers and forced religiousness. Following this the singer was attacked on Twitter and had upset religious groups as well. Although this incident happened in April 2017, it seems that the comment on the Azaan has now landed him and BJP MLAs from Maharashtra in trouble.

The report from the intelligence department stated that Sonu can be attacked at any public place, promotional activity or during an event. Hence, special security has been provided by Mumbai Police to the singer.

After Sonu's comment, Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, vice president of West Bengal Minority United Council (WBMUC) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for shaving Sonu’s head and parading him around the country. To this, Sonu had asked Quaderi to keep the reward of Rs 10 lakh ready as he shaved off his head himself.

Recently, Sonu had also commented on the National Anthem being played in cinema halls. On the same issue in a statement to Hindustan Times, he said, "If the national anthem of Pakistan is played and all Pakistanis are standing, I will also stand out of respect for that country and those people. There are some people who are saying the national anthem should be there (in cinema halls), some say it should not be there. The national anthem is a prestigious and sensitive thing and I think it should not be played in certain places, in movie theatres or restaurants."