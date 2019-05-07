Sonu Sood to play the role of Pullela Gopichand in PV Sindhu biopic

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 11.53 pm May 07 2019, 11.53 pm

Biopics, in today’s time, have become a successful trend in Bollywood. Joining the bandwagon now is Sonu Sood who is coming up with a biopic on shuttler PV Sindhu’s life. It was back in 2017 when the Dabangg actor announced that he will be producing the film. While there hasn’t been any announcement on who will be stepping into PV Sindhu’s shoes, in his recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sonu Sood has confirmed that he will portray the role of former badminton player and chief national coach for the Indian badminton team, Pullela Gopichand.

Sonu Sood revealed that he has met Pullela Gopichand in the past and is excited to bring his character on the big screen. He said, “I will be playing the role of Pullela Gopichand in the PV Sindhu biopic. It’s an honour to be able to portray him on screen. He also knows about it. I have met him a couple of times. It makes me feel really proud that I’ll be portraying someone of his stature on screen. I am looking forward to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on May 3, 2019 at 12:44am PDT

The actor further stated that he, along with his team of writers, has met Sindhu and her family on various occasions as a part of the preparations for the film. He said, "Our writers are constantly in touch with Sindhu and her family, and have travelled with them. The team spoke to her and have taken notes about everything including her experience of winning her first tournament. We are trying to make it as authentic as possible and make sure that we don’t miss out on the important aspects of her life. We are hopeful that this will be an inspiring film."

The internet was buzzing with speculations that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the shuttler’s role, however, there hasn’t been any official confirmation on the same. Speaking on the same, Sonu stated, “We are in the final stages of locking the technicians, and hopefully, will be making an announcement soon. We will finalise the cast and crew by the end of this year. Around the same time, we will also start prepping and if things fall in place as planned, then we might start shooting by the end of this year or by early 2020."