Sooraj Pancholi does not want to feel like a victim

Sooraj Pancholi, who is charged with abetting the suicide of actor and ex-girlfriend Jiah Khan in 2013, is ready to defend himself and wants to move ahead in his life. The actor in a recent interview with Hindustan Times said, “Keeping the emotions intact for the person who has passed away, we do need some movement forward. It’s been a long, long time and I can’t afford to lose more time.”

“I went to court without any presumption. I knew that there was something I was going to be charged with, but I’m ready for any charge against me, because until I have a charge, I cannot defend myself. The trial begins from the 14th, and finally there will be progress. For so many years, we’ve never ever delayed the court process,” he added.

Sooraj and his family have kept their fingers crossed and are hoping for a fair trial. “It usually is ‘innocent until proven guilty’, but with my case, it started with ‘guilty until proven innocent’. I just hope that people state the facts. If it’s bad, write against me; but if it’s in my favour, please write that as well,” the 27-year-old actor explains.

However, he is hopeful that justice will be served and adds, “I have lost my 20s in this bargain, but I don’t want to feel like a victim. I don’t want any sympathy. I just want my trial to be fair — whether it goes against me or in my favour. I’ve been shown as a criminal since day one; it’s not a good thing to live with. Four years of my prime have gone in attending court proceedings and nothing has happened. I want my case to end, fairly.”