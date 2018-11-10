image
Saturday, November 10th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan murder case: I'm not a monster as portrayed

Bollywood

Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan murder case: I'm not a monster as portrayed

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 10 2018, 12.03 pm
back
BirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentInstagramJiah KhanMurder CaseSooraj Pancholi
nextRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: The couple leave amidst fanfare, much unlike Anushka and Virat
ALSO READ

Aditya Pancholi gets acquitted in the 2015 assault case

The bane of bhai's cameos

Exclusive: Suniel Shetty steps up to lift daughter Athiya's sagging career