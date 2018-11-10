Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan murder case: I'm not a monster as portrayed

On June 3 2013, Nishabh actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai. She committed suicide and the reason for it is yet not known. While some reports suggest that she was in depression due to lack of work, other reports claimed that she took the step because of her failed relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. The son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab was taken into police custody in relation to her suicide and was later granted bail. A trial that began in 2013 is still underway and a judgement is yet to be made.

While the case has been going for the last five and a half years, Sooraj has never spoken about the incident. Not until now. But on his 28th birthday (November 9), the actor took to Instagram to share a post in which he has spoken about the case. In his rather lengthy post, he stated that he is not a monster as was being portrayed. He added that he prays the trial comes to a fair end.

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with a Salman Khan Production film titled Hero in 2015. The actor will next be seen in Time to Dance which marks Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif’s Bollywood debut. As the title suggests, it’s a dance based film and Sooraj has already proved his mettle as a dancer in the film Hero.