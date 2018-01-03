Soorma: Reel brothers, Diljit-Angad bond with real brothers, Sandeep-Bikramjeet

Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring the life of former Indian skipper Sandeep Singh on the silver screen. To support him as his brother on-screen is Angad Bedi who will essay the role of Bikramjeet Singh, Sandeep’s brother. The shooting for the film is going on in Punjab and it seems both the stars are having a great time working together. In fact, the two have been bonding quite well with Sandeep and Bikramjeet Singh. At many occassions, all four of them have turned into workout buddies and bonded well on the sets.

Talking about ‘Soorma’, Angad said, “When Diljit and I witnessed the brothers’ energies we instantly realised what zone we were supposed to get in. I have finished shooting for most of my portions barring a three-day rehab sequence which will be filmed at a later point. Bikramjeet was the best drag flicker in the country, but because of his injuries he couldn’t go ahead. He spotted the talent in his younger brother and would do two day jobs to feed his family as well as pay for Sandeep’s training. Diljit is a great human being and we got along like a house on fire once he got to know me. Bikramjeet is the life of parties. He would train with me, eat with me and even wait on the set till I finished my shoot.”

Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role. She would be seen opposite Diljit in this film. The movie is slated to release in June 2018.