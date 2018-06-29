home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Soorma song Good Man Di Laaltain: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi dance their heart out in this catchy number

First published: June 29, 2018 01:00 PM IST | Updated: June 29, 2018 01:00 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

After the romantic track Ishq Di Baajiyaan and the inspirational number Soorma Anthem, the makers of Soorma have now released the third track of the film titled Good Man Di Laaltain. It is a funky track induced with some catchy Punjabi beats. The song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the lyrics are written by none other than Gulzar.

The track features Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, and all three of them have danced their heart out. Well, we have seen Diljit and Taapsee dancing in movies earlier, but Angad is surely a surprise for us. Watch the track here…

While this will be the first time when we will get to Diljit and Taapsee on the big screen together, Taapsee and Angad were seen together in PINK.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh. It is surely one of the most inspiring story. For the uninitiated, Sandeep was shot and was paralyzed. But, he fought against all odds and was back on his feet. The trailer of the movie has impressed us a lot and we are surely looking forward to watch the movie.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh, Soorma is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

#Angad Bedi #Diljit Dosanjh #Good Man Di Laaltain #Gulzar #Ishq Di Baajiyaan #Shankar Ehsaan Loy #Soorma #Soorma Anthem #Sukhwinder Singh #Sunidhi Chauhan #Taapsee Pannu

