Soorma: Taapsee Pannu dons the Indian hockey team jersey, feels the responsibility that comes with it

First published: July 02, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Soorma is a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh and Diljit Dosanjh plays him in the film. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role and she will also be playing a character of a hockey player. Recently, the actress shared a still from the film in which she is wearing the jersey of the Indian hockey team.

The actress in her tweet has stated that as she wore the jersey for the movie, and she thought about the pressure and the responsibility that comes with it. Check out her tweet here:

Well, from the trailer itself we come to know that it is Taapsee’s character that inspires Sandeep (Diljit) to play hockey. The actress is known for her brilliant performances and we can expect her act in Soorma too to be outstanding too.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh. The movie tells the inspiring story of hickey player Sandeep Singh who after being shot was paralyzed, but fighting against all odds he then made a comeback in the flied.

The movie, which also stars Angad Bedi in an important role, is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

