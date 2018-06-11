Soorma trailer: Diljit Dosanjh shines as hockey legend Sandeep Singh in this emotional sports drama

Shaad Ali, known for his candy-floss romantic films, has taken a totally different turn with Soorma. The movie is a biopic on hockey legend, Sandeep Singh and stars Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The trailer of the film has just released, and it’s a solid strike.

The first few seconds of the trailer will remind you of Sultan and how love changes the life of a man. But, then starts the inspiring story of a hockey player. Diljit Dosanjh is in full form and makes an impact. He is awesome in the trailer. While Taapsee Pannu’s time in the trailer is negligible, we are sure the actress will make a mark in the film. Though it is a biopic and of course has a depressing portion in it, the film seems to be narrated commercially. The music by Shankar Ehsaan Loy with Gulzar lyrics is impressive. This definitely looks like a sports film with heart.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, the film also stars Angad Bedi. It will be hitting the screens on July 13, 2018 and we simply can’t for the trailer.