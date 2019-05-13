Sooryavanshi: Abhimanyu Singh comes onboard to play the villain in this Akshay Kumar starrer

Divya Ramnani May 13 2019, 8.05 pm May 13 2019, 8.05 pm

One of the most-anticipated films of next year, Sooryavanshi, is only getting bigger and better with each new update. Only recently, the makers of Sooryavanshi roped in Katrina Kaif opposite Akki. They also shared the very first glimpse of a super-intense Akshay Kumar as an Anti-Terrorist Squad officer. Now, to add to fans’ curiosity and excitement, MOM actor Abhimanyu Singh has been roped in by Rohit Shetty to play the antagonist’s role in the film. Interestingly, the filmmaker approached Singh after watching his performance in a Tamil thriller titled Theeran (2017).

On being a part of Sooryavanshi, Abhimanyu Singh, in a conversation with a tabloid, said, “It began when Rohit sir saw my 2017 Tamil action-thriller Theeran, which was based on a true story. It was a big hit in which I had played a villain with heroic shades. He liked my performance in that film and thought that I would fit the role of the baddie in Sooryavanshi. It so happens that I live near Rohit sir’s office and one day, he called me over and congratulated me for bagging the part."

Here's a still from Sooryavanshi:

Speaking about his character in Sooryavanshi and getting to work alongside Akshay Kumar, the actor said, “The role I'm playing in the film is in India working against several policemen and is on a mission. It’s an interesting role. Akshay sir and I have known each other for a while now and it has been a great shoot from the first day. It was a serious scene and we had to complete it in a day, which we did. It was lovely shooting with Akshay sir and Rohit sir made me feel as if we have known each other for years."

Meanwhile, the makers of Sooryavanshi are currently shooting in Mumbai and their next destination will be Bangkok. The film will make it to the big screens on Eid 2020.