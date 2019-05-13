  3. Bollywood
Sooryavanshi: Abhimanyu Singh comes onboard to play the villain in this Akshay Kumar starrer

Bollywood

Sooryavanshi: Abhimanyu Singh comes onboard to play the villain in this Akshay Kumar starrer

There's an interesting addition to Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

back
Abhimanyu SinghAkshay KumarBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharkatrina kaifMOMSooryavanshi
nextQuickies 13th May 2019: Kabir Singh trailer review, SOTY2 weekend Box Office collection, Kangana Ranaut's Cannes outfit and more...

within