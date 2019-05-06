Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's film rolls, Karan Johar hints at four special appearances

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 12.41 pm May 06 2019, 12.41 pm

Rohit Shetty is slowly and steadily on his mission of creating his own cop universe and just took a step ahead. It began with Singham in 2011 and the frenzy created by Ajay Devgn continued with Singham Returns in 2014. After four long years, we had Ranveer Singh packing some power-packed punches with Simmba in 2018. Shetty's next cop is Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as leads. On Monday, the film officially started rolling. But that's not all the news!

Producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to announce they were rolling and shared a group photo of himself, Rohit, Akshay as well as Ajay and Ranveer. Although no ladies are present in the picture, he mentioned Kareena Kapoor Khan (leading lady of Singham Returns) and Sara Ali Khan (leading lady of Simmba) in his tweet. Is this an indication that the past actors of Rohit's cop films were all going to make special appearances in Sooryavanshi? Time will answer that. If it turns out to be true, then seeing Kareena and Sara in the same screen will definitely be interesting!

The real surprise in the cast of Sooryavanshi, however, is Neena Gupta. The veteran actor will be playing Akshay's mother in the film. "This is an interesting role because it isn’t the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc. but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore," the actor, who was last seen in Badhaai Ho, told Mumbai Mirror, adding that she was glad more people would get to see my work.

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 22nd May 2020.