Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his action film Sooryavanshi in Thailand. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Kaif. It was previously reported that Rohit Shetty is trying to attain the rights to the iconic Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani, starring Raveena Tandon and Akshay himself. Now, Akshay has posted a picture with head of the production company Venus, Ratan Jain, confirming that Tip Tip Barsa Paani is getting an official remake. In the Instagram post, Akshay Kumar confirmed the news and said he would be offended if anyone else recreated his song.

Taking to Instagram, he first thanked his Mohra director Ratan Jain for giving Rohit Shetty the rights to his song. He then called Tip Tip Barsa Paani, "a song which has been synonymous with me & my career." He then pondered upon the fact that he and the veteran producer went way back. Ratan Jain and Akshay Kumar together have dropped many hit films such as Khiladi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mohra, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dan.

The actor's close association with the producer is apparently the reason why the producer parted with the song. It is reported that when Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty zeroed down on Tip Ti[p Barsa Paani to recreate, Kumar, helped them attain the rights to the song. The producer also agreed to the fact. Speaking to the daily Mid-day, Jain said, "The primary reason I parted with the rights is because Akshay is doing the song again. I have the highest regard for him as an actor and a person. I would not have given the song to any other producer. Having said that, it's not a complete transfer of rights. I have parted with the song for a particular period, after which the rights will be reinstated with us." When asked about whether he had faith on the producers to take care of the song, he said, "It's a big film, and they will definitely take care of the quality of the song."