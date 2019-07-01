Ranjini Maitra July 01 2019, 2.37 pm July 01 2019, 2.37 pm

Akshay Kumar has been sharing glimpses of his action sequences from Sooryavanshi for a while now. When an action star like him pairs up with a filmmaker like Rohit Shetty who knows how to merge action with entertainment, you know that the result is going to be delicious. We did see Akshay driving a high-end car and hanging from a chopper like a boss, but that's only such a small part of all the daredevil things he has been doing!

The actor's true love for action comes out every time he is playing a character that requires him to perform extraordinary stunts and action sequences. He took to Instagram to share a video, which is a compilation of different action sequences he has shot for Sooryavanshi.

Akshay is also fond of performing stunts on his own and often refuses to take help from stuntmen. Through the years, a number of his films saw him pulling off serious stunts. For Holiday, he even jumped off a building's terrace.

After the Singham franchise and Simmba, Rohit's cop universe is getting bigger with Sooryavanshi. After averting a clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah, Sooryavanshi is now releasing on 27th March 2020.