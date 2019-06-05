Rushabh Dhruv June 05 2019, 6.11 pm June 05 2019, 6.11 pm

Sooryavanshi will see Akshay Kumar returning to the cop avatar after a super-entertaining Rowdy Rathore. The film, which is expected to be a combination of action, comedy, and masala, is being helmed by star director Rohit Shetty. While we are talking about Shetty, how can we miss his never-ending obsession with cars? In Bollywood, Rohit and his films are synonymous with all things OTT. Well, the case of his forthcoming Sooryavanshi is no different. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his IG and shared a still from the shooting of the film.

A glimpse at the photo and it seems like a poster of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season, but Nah, it’s from Kumar’s upcoming film. In the picture, we see Akshay hanging upside down from a moving helicopter, while chasing director Rohit, who is riding a beast on a runway. The stunt looks dangerous, but for Akshay Kumar who performs his stunts on his own, this helicopter ride seems to be a cakewalk for him. Do not miss out on the warning though.

Have a look at the post shared by Akshay on IG below: