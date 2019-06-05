Sooryavanshi will see Akshay Kumar returning to the cop avatar after a super-entertaining Rowdy Rathore. The film, which is expected to be a combination of action, comedy, and masala, is being helmed by star director Rohit Shetty. While we are talking about Shetty, how can we miss his never-ending obsession with cars? In Bollywood, Rohit and his films are synonymous with all things OTT. Well, the case of his forthcoming Sooryavanshi is no different. Recently, Akshay Kumar took to his IG and shared a still from the shooting of the film.
A glimpse at the photo and it seems like a poster of Khatron Ke Khiladi’s next season, but Nah, it’s from Kumar’s upcoming film. In the picture, we see Akshay hanging upside down from a moving helicopter, while chasing director Rohit, who is riding a beast on a runway. The stunt looks dangerous, but for Akshay Kumar who performs his stunts on his own, this helicopter ride seems to be a cakewalk for him. Do not miss out on the warning though.
Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎 P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision 🙏🏻
Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Nikitin Dheer and Abhimanyu. It is all set to release on Eid 2020 alongside Salman Khan’s Inshallah, which reminds us Rohit Shetty, recently, opened up on the big clash. He said, "There is still a lot of time in that (release of the film). We are not even thinking about the clash. We have just started the shoot and are concentrating only on that. Nowadays everything is controversial. Even the controversies are losing their charm. Earlier people used to be worried, there are still some who do get worried but now a controversy is done and dusted in just 48 hours. So one should just sleep over it and after 48 hours people's focus will be on some other controversy."Read More