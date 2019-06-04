Divya Ramnani June 04 2019, 5.12 pm June 04 2019, 5.12 pm

In Bollywood, Rohit Shetty is synonymous with action and one doesn’t really need any further elaboration on that. His next, titled Sooryavanshi, will see Akshay Kumar returning to the cop avatar after Rowdy Rathore. The makers of Sooryavanshi have kick-started its second schedule in Bangkok, and we have managed to get our hands on a glimpse from the same. And, let us tell you, Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to make his film grand on every possible level!

In a picture that has surfaced online, a daredevil Akki was spotted riding a fancy red stunt bike on the chaotic streets of Bangkok. From the look of this picture, we are assuming that the Kesari actor was shooting for a chase scene. Dressed up in black tee and cargo pants, Khiladi Kumar oozed swag and hotness. Not to miss those super-intense expressions that will leave you wanting to see more of him.

Have a look at Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi in Bangkok here:

Akshay Kumar, in a recent statement, expressed his elation on shooting on the streets of Bangkok. The actor stated that Bangkok holds a special place in his heart because he has worked there before starting his career as an actor. He said, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special. Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food (Laughs).”