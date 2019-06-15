Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 12.46 pm June 15 2019, 12.46 pm

It’s the season of remaking and remixing songs. How could we forget the classic song from Mohra, Tip Tip Barsa Pani? The one where Raveena sets fire to rain! The song was etched in our memories because of her moves and of course, Raveena and Akshay’s chemistry. Buzz is that Rohit Shetty’s upcoming directorial venture Sooryavanshi will have the remix version of the song! According to sources, “The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina’s moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit.”

Rohit Shetty's Sooryvanshi will also mark the return of the Akshay-Katrina jodi after nine long years. They were last seen together in the movie De Dana Dhan. Incidentally, the movie had a sultry song titled Gale Lag Ja which was an ode of sorts to the Mohra song (Katrina drenched in a mustard saree). Even though the song failed to execute the effect it aimed to, it will be interesting to see the pair showing their chemistry once again. A report says that the song is likely to be shot at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film studio. The team is currently shooting the movie’s third schedule there before they proceed to Goa for a stint. The source added, “Since Akshay and Katrina are teaming up almost after a decade, the idea is to give a different spin to the chemistry.”

Sooryavanshi is an upcoming action film and Akshay will be seen playing the titular role as a cop. The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar under their respective banners Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape of Good Films.

Until then, catch the song Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra here:

https://youtu.be/PAQYnne4Yn4