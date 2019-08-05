Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 6.22 pm August 05 2019, 6.22 pm

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar is currently loaded with big projects. Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Good News, Housefull 4, are a few among the few he has in his pipeline. But Bollywood releases hundreds of movies in a year, saving it from a clash and enjoying a solo release can be tricky. While some let it go, others prefer shifting their releases. Recently, Akshay Kumar’s movie Soorvayanshi saved itself a clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah. Both it is Akshay’s contrasting statement on ‘movie clashes’ that has left us wondering which one to go with.

Both Inshallah and Soorvayanshi were supposed to have an Eid 2020 (May). However, director Rohit Shetty has got his movie’s release preponed to March 2020. The Padman actor was obviously happy and said, “It is always a good sign that the two movies do not come at the same time. It is good that it (clash) is averted. However, the clash between any two films is likely to happen. We are making 210 Hindi films and we have 52 weeks in a year so we are bound to have two or more films releasing on the same date."

Here's the poster of Sooryavanshi:

But not long ago, the actor had a completely different take on the clashes. Echoing the same thought of there being plenty of releases in a year, he had said that people should instead be happy for having more than one big release in the same week. “We should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, (Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho) till one bowed out," a report in India today quoted the actor as saying.

While Akshay is known to be one of the best performers in the industry, the fact remains that Salman Khan is known to rule the box office for his Eid releases. Content or no content, his movies like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan, etc. have done tremendous business at the box office and all of them have been eid releases.