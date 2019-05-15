Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar takes a break from the blazing sun, video here

Ranjini Maitra May 15 2019, 10.12 am May 15 2019, 10.12 am

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi rolled a couple of days back, and it is safe to assume that the progress is on in full swing. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, is expected to be a strong dose of action and thrill. Summer is at its peak but Rohit Shetty's actors are pulling it off quite bravely. On Wednesday morning, we came across a video from the Sooryavanshi sets, wherein Akshay is seen taking a break from the sweltering heat.

Wearing a blue kurta, the actor is seen entering the make-do shelter and taking a seat, probably after a shot, at an outdoor location. He is sporting a moustache and a crew-cut for his role. The exact shoot location isn't known but a range of plateaus are visible. More heat!

A couple of days back, Akshay himself shared a video from the same set. In it, he is seen feeding a stray dog (who rightly arrived during the lunchtime) who finished all the biscuits in no time!

He also took out some time to catch up with old friends Anupam Kher and Gulshan Grover, and also shared a picture with the 'happy, shiny people'!

Coming back to Sooryavanshi, the film is a step in the direction of Rohit Shetty's much ambitious cop universe, on that already has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in it. Ajay, the Singham star, had a powerful cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba, the last cop film delivered by Shetty. Although nothing is announced yet, we are assuming that Akshay's film will also feature both Ajay and Ranveer in special appearances. It would also be a delight to fans to see leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan also making their way into Sooryavanshi. The film will hit theatres on 22nd May 2020.