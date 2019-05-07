Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s first look as an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer is out and it’s super-intense

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 7.32 pm May 07 2019, 7.32 pm

Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to make his ever-expanding cop universe bigger and better with every new addition. After Singham and Simmba, up next is Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Ever since the news of these two teaming up for a cop drama was revealed, fans have only been excited to know more about it. The film went on floors this Monday with Rohit Shetty posing along with his entire cop universe in one frame. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his social media and shared the very first look of Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi and, guys, we are in for something very thrilling!

In a still shared by Rohit Shetty, we could see an intense-looking Akshay Kumar along with his team as they were heading towards a location. However, unlike most of Rohit Shetty cop films, the actor wasn’t dressed up in a police uniform, he was instead sporting a black tee along with brown pants. Not to miss his fierce expressions. Well, turns out Akshay Kumar is playing an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer in Sooryavanshi. Rohit Shetty, in his caption, wrote, “No uniforms… No marked cars… ANTI TERRORISM SQUAD – The GHOST department of our Police Force… SOORYAVANSHI.” Earlier, a source close to the film revealed that fans will get to see a ‘never-seen-before’ avatar of Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. We wait!

Check out Akshay Kumar’s first look from Sooryavanshi here:

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are expected to have a special appearances in the film. It is slated to hit the big screens on Eid 2020 and will clash with Salman Khan’s Inshallah. Exciting times ahead!