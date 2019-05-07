  3. Bollywood
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s first look as an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer is out and it’s super-intense

Bollywood

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar’s first look as an Anti-Terrorism Squad officer is out and it’s super-intense

The first look of Akshay Kumar in and as Sooryavanshi is out!

back
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar as SooryavanshiAkshay Kumar in SooryavanshiBollywoodEntertainmentkaran joharkatrina kaifranveer singhrohit shettySimmba SinghamSooryavanshiSooryavanshi First Look
nextAmitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi to start work on an untitled film

within