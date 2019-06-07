Darshana Devi June 07 2019, 6.28 pm June 07 2019, 6.28 pm

2018 ended with the mass entertainer Simmba, which received a tremendous response at the box office. The film, starring Ranveer Singh alongside newbie Sara Ali Khan, went on to be one of the highest grossers of the year and also the director of the film, Rohit Shetty’s biggest hit till date. The film ended with a promise to bring us a new addition to Shetty’s cop universe, with the name of Sooryavanshi. The official announcement of Sooryavanshi in 2019 sent fans into a frenzy and of late, we have also been coming across various posters of the film. We now have another update for you. The film has roped in its villain and it’s none other than the ‘badman of Bollywood’ Gulshan Grover.

Speaking exclusively to in.com, Grover revealed that his role in the cop-drama is a new version of an antagonist. “I am playing the main antagonist. Director Rohit Shetty has redefined the antagonist. This antagonist is not a villain, his sense of good and bad is blurred. He thinks he is good, whereas others think he is bad.” He further added, “I have shot for 15 days and I’m rejoining the sets in the next three days for another 20 days.” He concluded that the shooting is going to go on till September. Excited much?

