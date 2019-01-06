image
Sunday, January 6th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sooryavanshi: Here's how Boney Kapoor helped Rohit Shetty get the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer

Bollywood

Sooryavanshi: Here's how Boney Kapoor helped Rohit Shetty get the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   January 06 2019, 5.16 pm
back
BollywoodBoney KapoorentertaimentRohit SherrySalman KhanSimmbasinghamSooryavanshiSuryavanshi
nextAyushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap completes chemotherapy, expresses joy on social media
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh beats Ranbir Kapoor to become the Box Office King of 2018

Simmba first week collection: Ranveer Singh starrer reaches 150 crore in just seven days

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt’s Raazi; Box office hits of 2018