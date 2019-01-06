Sooryavanshi: Here's how Boney Kapoor helped Rohit Shetty get the title of the Akshay Kumar starrer

Looks like filmmaker Rohit Shetty is going through the golden phase of his life as everything seems to be falling in place for him. Firstly, his latest venture Simmba is minting gold at the box-office and despite being in its second week, there’s no stopping it. While Simmba is still roaring, Rohit Shetty is gearing up for his next film with Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, Rohit is all set to kick-start his next film with Akshay Kumar in April 2019. The filmmaker teased it in Simmba where Akshay’s character was introduced to the world. But, there was a tiny hiccup. The filmmaker had been struggling to acquire the rights to the title for quite some time. However, thanks to producer Boney Kapoor, it is all taken care of.

Rohit wanted the title of Akshay Kumar starrer to be Sooryavanshi, but a film of the same name already exists. Released back in 1992, the namesake starred Salman Khan and Amrita Singh in the lead. The fantasy- horror film which was produced by Vijay Galani, was not keen on parting ways with the name.

But, if reports are to be believed, producer Boney Kapoor helped Rohit acquire the film’s title. Since Vijay was not reluctant to part with the title, Boney was roped in to intervene. After a series of sit down meetings, Vijay decided to share the title with Rohit. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty has made a spelling change in the title of the film. While the 1992 release film was called Suryavanshi, Rohit’s film will be titled Sooryavanshi.

View this post on Instagram At peace... 🍁🍁🍁 #simmba #switzerland🇨🇭 A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Oct 15, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

Well looks like post Singham series and Simmba, Rohit Shetty is all set to entertain us with yet another cop drama.