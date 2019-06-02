Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Akshay Kumarkatrina kaifrohit shettySooryavanshi
nextHrithik Roshan tries his hands at making noodles and pancakes during his visit to China

within