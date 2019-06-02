Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 12.45 pm June 02 2019, 12.45 pm

Rohit Shetty's films will most likely have an adequate amount of action as well as humour. But what it will have mandatorily is a lot of expensive cars being blown up, one after another! There's barely an exception to this in a Rohit Shetty film. Those luxurious cars weren't really being broken or burnt, obviously. But we all wondered how he pulled those sequences off. Looks like we have the answer now!

The director is now working on Sooryavanshi, his upcoming cop film. With Akshay Kumar essaying the lead role, some really power-packed action sequences are surely awaiting us. But here's Rohit, blowing some more cars! On his Instagram, he shared a video wherein a similar sequence is being shot. A pretty red car, with the help of equipment, smoothly comes to fall on a track, as Rohit supervises. LOL!

View this post on Instagram Just another day at work!!!#sooryavanshi A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:57pm PDT

One must give credit to the post-production guys for turning such an innocent affair to a fiery sequence!

Also, did you ever wonder what happens to all those cars that he uses in his films? Are they scrapped? No. Sold off? No!

"They are all with me. Of course, if a car has crashed [in the film], then we can’t do anything. But we try to keep the rest of the cars. We sometimes use these again in the next films, but otherwise, they just stay in the basement. It’s becoming like a museum. Sometimes I take them out for a spin," Rohit once said in an interview.

If you are an automobile geek, imagine taking a visit to Rohit's basement, amid all the pretty cars he has been using in his films through all these years! What a treat it would be.

Since that's not happening, coming back to Sooryavanshi, the film, also starring Katrina Kaif, is set to release on 22nd May 2020. Let's see how many cars blow up this time!