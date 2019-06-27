Ranjini Maitra June 27 2019, 5.27 pm June 27 2019, 5.27 pm

What, according to you, are the most attractive things about Sooryavanshi? It's a Rohit Shetty film, so a lot of expensive cars will be blown. Also, it's a cop film, so expect plenty of action. Akshay Kumar plays the lead, top cop Veer Sooryavanshi. Hence, believe him to take the action game to the next level. We already saw him hanging from a helicopter, didn't we? His leading lady is Katrina Kaif. So, the romance is in place too.

But, here's the most interesting part, so far. Akshay's iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani (from Mohra) featuring the sensuous Raveena Tandon is going to be remade for Sooryavanshi. One might debate if the song is complete without Raveena's presence, but what's the harm in giving Katrina a fair chance? The song is being shot presently, and everyone, including Katrina Rohit and choreographer Farah Khan, is working really hard! Kat took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot.

She's a towel-clad beauty in the photo but take a closer look. Can you see glimpses of a glittery, golden saree? Looks like Rohit wants to give a fresh vibe to Kat's look while retaining the unbeatable sensuousness of a wet saree!

Earlier, on Thursday morning, Farah also shared a picture of the trio, calling it a '3 am photoshoot'. She also called her colleagues the 'most hardworking' people.

A couple of days ago, Akshay took to Twitter to announce that the iconic rain song was being recreated. His tweet, however, had no mention of Raveena. While many of his fans were overjoyed with the announcement, Akshay was also trolled for not giving Raveena her due credit.