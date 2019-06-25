Darshana Devi June 25 2019, 4.22 pm June 25 2019, 4.22 pm

Fans lost their calm after witnessing Akshay Kumar’s grand cameo in Ranveer Singh’s mass entertainer Simmba in 2018. The particular scene was to introduce Akshay’s character in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming instalment in his cop universe, Sooryavanshi. Then, on March 5, the makers released the first look of the film which set the internet on fire just seconds after it was dropped! Later, Akshay’s De Dana Dan co-star Katrina Kaif came onboard as the lead actor and only recently, another update on the film got us all excited again! The superhit jodi will also be starring in the remake of the 90s hit number Tip Tip Barsa Paani and going by Kat’s latest IG post, it seems that the two have already started shooting for the song.

Katrina, on Tuesday, shared a grey-scale candid photograph of her with Akshay from the sets of Sooryavanshi. The picture sees them with a towel wrapped around their head as they flash their wide smiles. Why we’re talking about Tip Tip Barsa Paani here is because of Katrina’s caption that reads ‘Singing in the rain’ and alongside which, she has also tagged choreographer Farah Khan. Could it be any more obvious? We wonder if the duo will match up to the sizzling chemistry between Akshay and Raveena Tandon in the 90s track!

Take a look at Katrina’s post here:

Talking about reuniting with Akshay in the much-anticipated cop drama, Katrina recently told a leading daily, "It's really nice to be back with Akshay. But it's a different space altogether. It's a comedy again. I haven't done comedy for a while. So, the first day on the sets, I was trying to find my bearings. Rohit sir and his team are really good actors. You have to be right in it, on your toes. I took a day or two to find my rhythm."