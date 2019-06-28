Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 1.10 pm June 28 2019, 1.10 pm

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi is on a roll. Every day we see a few pictures being released to the fans to keep the interest alive and kicking. This is the first time that AK and RS have come together for a project. One that is part of the cop universe that Shetty is trying to make, having already tasted success with Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba) in the past.

Knowing the kind of fitness freak and action buff that he is, Akshay is definitely going the extra mile to make sure everything is perfect. We assume he did a lot of shooting, apart from other actions. And habits die hard, we tell you. On his Instagram, the actor shared a photo that has AK, Rohit Shetty and other crew members ganging up, pointing guns at the fight master!

Apart from that, Rohit is also at one of his favourite jobs... blowing up those lavish cars! In one of his videos, he, in fact, showed us how cars in films are actually blown.

Another interesting thing to watch out for in Sooryavanshi will be the remade version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani. The rain track from Mohra remains one of the most iconic songs Akshay has been a part of. However, he also received trolls in plentiful since his announcement of the remake gave no credit to Raveena Tandon. Back in the 90s', a sensuous Raveena in a yellow saree dancing in the rain became an icon of sultriness. In Sooryavanshi, Katrina will be seen shaking a leg to the recreated version.