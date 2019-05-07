Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika Padukone shines on the Met Gala red carpet

Darshana Devi May 07 2019, 1.43 pm May 07 2019, 1.43 pm

One of the most celebrated charity shows and famously called ‘the Oscars of fashion’, Met Gala 2019 took place on Monday evening in New York. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone sashayed the red carpet of the awards night looking literally like a Barbie doll. The xXx star dazzled in a Zac Posen pink tube ball gown with silver embellishments and complemented her exquisiteness with diamond earrings and a hair band with a high ponytail. While she gets set for the big night, husband Ranveer Singh proved he can make a fashion statement even though he's miles away from the event.

On Tuesday, Ranveer treated fans with a picture from his Soorvanshi meeting that was held a day back. Ranveer, being Ranveer, chose to go all vibrant for the day. The actor went for a multi-coloured pair of shorts with matching shirt and teamed it with a pair of shades and white sneakers. Standing beside the Padmaavat star in one of his pictures is Johar, who opted for all-black and teamed his ripped pants with a pullover, black sneakers and black shades. The hardcore fashionista duo is also known to choose the wackiest outfits in the industry and is most often seen carrying their loud pieces with much confidence.

Take a look at Ranveer’s Instagram post here:

Here's Deepika Padukone's look at Met Gala 2019:

Meanwhile, the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Sooryavanshi, went on floors on Monday. Karan surprised us by sharing a reunion picture of Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi during the early hours of the day. Sooryavanshi, which has Akshay Kumar as the lead, also stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay and reports suggest that Neena Gupta will be portraying the role of Akshay’s mother in the film. Reports further add that the team, who is currently shooting in Mumbai, will head to Bangkok soon to shoot an introduction scene with Akshay. Helmed by Shetty and produced under Johar’s Dharma’s Productions banner, Sooryavanshi is expected to hit the silver screens on Eid 2020.