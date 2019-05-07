  3. Bollywood
Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika Padukone shines on the Met Gala red carpet

Bollywood

Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh paints a colourful picture while Deepika Padukone shines on the Met Gala red carpet

After Deepika Padukone making a flashing appearance at the Met Gala 2019, Ranveer Singh proved that he is no less in making a fashion statement.

back
Ajay DevgnAkshay KumarBollywoodDeepika PadukoneDharma ProductionsEntertainmentkaran joharMet Gala 2019ranveer singhrohit shettySimmbasinghamSooryavanshi
nextMET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra looks like 'Kali Pari from Son Pari show', trolls lash out

within