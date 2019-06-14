Ranjini Maitra June 14 2019, 9.37 pm June 14 2019, 9.37 pm

Rohit Shetty and his cop films have been a huge success at the box office. No wonder the action-loving director is now looking to create a Marvel Universe-like place for his uniformed heroes. Just like in the MCU, Shetty attached the announcement of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Ranveer Singh's Simmba in 2018.

While the buzz around Akshay's film was strong, Shetty decided to reschedule the film's release from its original day of Eid 2020. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Salman Khan starrer Inshallah will now have a solo release on that day. All was well till Akshay Kumar made a statement on Twitter and we wonder whether the star is unhappy with the shifting of dates.

You can see the tweet here:

Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan made the announcement of the film being rescheduled. Karan Johar too supported the change in the release date. The one man missing from all of this was Akshay Kumar who hasn't been having a very good time with his new projects of late.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Something similar recently happened to Akshay's forthcoming film Laxmi Bomb, a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana. Director Raghava Lawrence, who directed the original film and was brought on board to direct the Hindi remake as well, stepped down the day the first look poster was released without informing him. However, Akshay later pacified him and Raghav was back to being the director.

Hi Dear Friends and Fans...! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

On the other hand, fans of Akshay were deeply disappointed after the release was pushed and #BoycottSooryavanshi started trending. One also wonders if that's what has upset Akshay.