Rushabh Dhruv June 12 2019, 11.41 am June 12 2019, 11.41 am

Ever since the announcement of Salman Khan reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was made public, fans of both, the actor and the filmmaker are over the moon. After Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the two are all set to come together for Inshallah, which stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. A few days after this news, Bhai himself confirmed the release date of Inshallah which will make it to the big screens on Eid 2020. That means it was supposed to clash with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. FYI, Sooryavanshi's release date was announced on March 5, much before Salman's announcement. But then everyone in the industry knows that Eid day belongs to Salman Khan, and that can't be changed! Hence, Sooryavanshi has moved forward.

Salman Khan took to his Twitter account and shared a still featuring him and directing Rohit Shetty stating that the two films are not going to clash. Sooryavanshi will not release on Eid 2020 as it'll hit the theatre on 27th March 2020. This move averts the clash of titans at the box office.

Have a look at the tweet by Salman Khan below:

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Even Karan Johar shared the same news on his Instagram, have a look:

Earlier, when filmmaker Rohit Shetty was quizzed about the clash at the HT Most Stylish Awards, he appeared to be a little uncertain. The director asserted, “Abhi ek saal hai. Yeh Eid toh jaanede fir agli Eid ka sochenge na. (There’s one year to go. First, let this Eid pass, then we will think of the next Eid)” Well, after Salman Khan's latest release Bharat roaring at the box office, this decision of the makers of Sooryavanshi seems to be a wise one.