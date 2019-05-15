Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty is directing cars but where’s Akshay Kumar?

Divya Ramnani May 15 2019, 11.47 pm May 15 2019, 11.47 pm

Sooryavanshi will see Akshay Kumar returning into the cop avatar after a super-entertaining Rowdy Rathore. The film, which is expected to be a combination of action, comedy and masala, is being helmed by star director Rohit Shetty. While we are talking about Shetty, how can we miss his never-ending obsession with cars? In Bollywood, Rohit and his films are synonymous with flying cars that are often rammed into each other. Well, the case of his forthcoming Sooryavanshi is no different.

Taking to their Instagram, the official account of Dharma Productions shared a few clips from the sets of Sooryavanshi. In the video, we could see a serious Rohit Shetty, in his Think Big tee, shouting action. But, wait! It wasn’t Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif or any other human being for that matter. We saw a puddle of big cars that were moving according to Shetty’s directions, as he stood tall like a boss. Are we surprised here?

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar, too, was spotted on the sets. In the video that had gone viral on the internet, Akki could be seen taking a break from the scorching heat.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif, Nikitin Dheer and Abhimanyu. It is all set to release on Eid 2020 alongside Salman Khan’s Inshallah, which reminds us Rohit Shetty, recently, opened up on the big clash. He said, "There is still a lot of time in that (release of the film). We are not even thinking about the clash. We have just started the shoot and are concentrating only on that. Nowadays everything is controversial. Even the controversies are losing their charm. Earlier people used to be worried, there are still some who do get worried but now a controversy is done and dusted in just 48 hours. So one should just sleep over it and after 48 hours people's focus will be on some other controversy."