Sophie Turner calls Maisie Williams a bi*ch for this reason!

Rushabh Dhruv April 29 2019, 11.21 pm April 29 2019, 11.21 pm

After the first two episodes of Game of Thrones 8 being all about reunions, plans, and manipulations, the makers of the fictional show made sure they fill Episode 3 with loads of bloodshed. With the White Walkers finally making it to the Winterfell, all fans hoped that episode 3 will be quite impactful. While preparations were already in full swing in Episode 1 and in Episode 2 to win over the Army of the Dead, Episode 3 titled as The Long Night saw the plan being executed. But the true hero of the episode turned out to be quite surprisingly Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

SPOILERS: The third episode of current season saw the Night King finally getting killed. It was the little lady, Arya Stark, who poked the Valyrian steel in the Night King's heart, thereby saving the seven kingdoms from the dark and the Army of Dead. That being said, we recently stumbled upon a post by Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO show and she is all praises for Maisie Williams for her killer act in the series. It so happened that Sophie congratulated her on-screen sister and off-screen friend Maisie Williams and has tagged her as BI*CH for the badass move.

Have a look at Sophie Turner's post below:

In episode 3 of GoT 8, the Red Woman (Melisandre) looked straight into Arya's eyes and had said that she will fulfill the prophecy of killing the one with blue eyes. And yes, she (Arya Stark) did, in one of the most heroic moments ever. The last time we saw the Stark sisters together was when Arya convinced Sansa to go to the crypts along with handing a dagger to kill the deads. Talking about the upcoming episodes seems like it will all about taking over the Iron Throne from Cersei Lannister.