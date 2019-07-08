Darshana Devi July 08 2019, 2.59 pm July 08 2019, 2.59 pm

There isn’t a single day when global star Priyanka Chopra isn’t in the news. But post her wedding to Nick Jonas, the headlines about her have been all about her chilling sessions with the Jonas clan or her mushy posts with Nick. It’s also her warm camaraderie with Hollywood sensation Sophie Turner that netizens seem to be much interested in. Much to our delight, Sophie and Priyanka demonstrated their sister-in-laws wala pyaar on social media via comments. PeeCee's recent monokini picture too received a nice comment from Sophie.

The Desi Girl is currently vacationing with her husband in Italy where the latter turned a photographer for his lovely wifey. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka shared a couple of sultry pictures and captioned. “Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol.” The pictures see her posing by the pool in a white monokini while holding a glass of cocktail in her hand. Her post wowed her sister-in-law Sophie too, who dropped a naughty comment on it saying, “All you ladies pop yo [b****es] like this” and added multiple fire emoticons.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post here:

Sophie Turner's comment on Priyanka Chopra's post

Praising both Sophie and Danielle Jonas in an earlier interview, Priyanka told Elle magazine, “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle [Jonas] and Sophie [Turner], and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together.”