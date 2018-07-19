Sorry Sunny Leone, but Nora Fatehi seems to be filmmakers' favourite for special numbers

Call it a special number or an item number, it has been an integral part of Bollywood movies. It won’t be wrong to say that since the past few years, Sunny Leone has been the favourite of filmmakers when it comes to these special numbers. Sunny has been in this industry since the past six years, and she has featured in eight item numbers so far. In 2017 it self we saw three songs featuring Sunny and that too in movies starring A-list actors. However, looks like things are changing here as now Nora Fatehi is turning filmmakers’ favourite, it seems.

Nora has been a part of couple of special numbers, but tables have surely turned for her after Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. The movie is yet to hit the screens but her song has been released and it has got more than 100 million views on YouTube till now. After Dilbar, now Nora reportedly has been signed for three more special numbers that too in big movies.

She has been roped in for Stree which stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The actress will also be seen shaking a leg in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar. If reports are to be believed, then Nora has also been signed for a special number in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Now that’s something really BIG.

Well, Sunny will next be seen in Arjun Patiala in which she has a special number. Apart from that she has no Bollywood movies or songs in her kitty.