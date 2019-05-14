SOTY 2: Aditya Seal compares the film to Avengers Endgame, gets trolled mercilessly

Debanu Das May 14 2019, 8.06 pm May 14 2019, 8.06 pm

Student of the Year was one of the most talked about films when it launched in 2012. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. SOTY is now looked at as the film that launched the careers of these three actors. Cut to 2019, the sequel to the film, titled Student of the Year 2, launched starring Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. There were a lot of expectations on SOTY 2, but unfortunately, the film released to poor reviews.

Following the negative comments, Aditya Seal had a chat with a leading media publication and compared the film to the record-breaking ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ stunning people everywhere. Seal had said that there’s a ‘section of the society’ who do not mind watching Avengers. He even went on to add that these people believe superheroes exist and whenever something similar is shown on Bollywood, the film faces a lot of negativity.

An indian actor Aditya Seal compared his movie Soty 2 with Avengers end game. All the marvel fans, I am so sorry that our country has producing morons like him who compares a film with scantily dressed girls who does nothing to a film where girls kicks ass. pic.twitter.com/9QIvQJgu1o — Moonchild (@PleiadesAndWine) May 12, 2019

@AdityaSeal_ I love your confidence! Avengers and Student of whichever year..

Forget speaking about Avengers, you shouldn't even think about the movie! #SOTY2orwhatever pic.twitter.com/bDakgRtjlt — Megna Shetty (@CertiFiedCrazYy) May 12, 2019

Still trying to figure out the number of logical leaps #Soty2 actor #AdityaSeal took to compare it with #Endgame . I mean, "bhai dimaag khokla hai kya ekdum?" — Ujjwal Ayyangar (@UjjwalAyyangar) May 11, 2019

@AdityaSeal_ It's okay to support a movie hated and trolled by masses. But comparing the audience reactions to world's most loved and highest grossing movies is a sick move. No person in his/her right state of mind would even think of talking about SOTY2 and Avengers together. pic.twitter.com/x1ZVQ7BxmL — Amay Akash (@akash_amay) May 12, 2019

Add this as well😂 pic.twitter.com/Vs1aEzIP3P — Rahul A Shankar (@Rahul_a_shankar) May 11, 2019

First comes confidence

Then over confidence

Then the guys who think that pappu can become p.m.

And then etc...etc...

............

........

.....

...

And then comes the line ”Haters will be haters but they will still come and watch it."#adityaseal#soty2 — Nishank Priydarshi (@Nishank2002) May 12, 2019

"That is exactly the section of society who will watch Avengers and love it and believe that superheroes exist, but they will give us flak for it,” Seal told the publication. "This is a fantasy. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a school like this, where you have such amazing-looking people and the school is this good? We are just trying to create a world for people where they can just watch it and be like, 'Oh, I wish I was a part of this!' When I watch Avengers, I want to be a part of it. I want to be Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same way, we are trying to create a world for them," he added.

The interview went viral, and suddenly Seal found himself being the butt of several jokes and memes. Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra. The first film was directed by Karan Johar himself. For SOTY 2, KJo relinquished the director’s chair and instead chose to produce the film.