SOTY 2: Aditya Seal compares the film to Avengers Endgame, gets trolled mercilessly

Student of the Year was one of the most talked about films when it launched in 2012. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. SOTY is now looked at as the film that launched the careers of these three actors. Cut to 2019, the sequel to the film, titled Student of the Year 2, launched starring Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. There were a lot of expectations on SOTY 2, but unfortunately, the film released to poor reviews.
Following the negative comments, Aditya Seal had a chat with a leading media publication and compared the film to the record-breaking ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ stunning people everywhere. Seal had said that there’s a ‘section of the society’ who do not mind watching Avengers. He even went on to add that these people believe superheroes exist and whenever something similar is shown on Bollywood, the film faces a lot of negativity.
"That is exactly the section of society who will watch Avengers and love it and believe that superheroes exist, but they will give us flak for it,” Seal told the publication. "This is a fantasy. Who wouldn't want to be a part of a school like this, where you have such amazing-looking people and the school is this good? We are just trying to create a world for people where they can just watch it and be like, 'Oh, I wish I was a part of this!' When I watch Avengers, I want to be a part of it. I want to be Tony Stark/Iron Man. The same way, we are trying to create a world for them," he added.
The interview went viral, and suddenly Seal found himself being the butt of several jokes and memes. Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra. The first film was directed by Karan Johar himself. For SOTY 2, KJo relinquished the director’s chair and instead chose to produce the film.