SOTY 2: Alia Bhatt to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the Hook Up Song, check out her first look

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 2.20 pm April 27 2019, 2.20 pm

Student of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is making noise for all the right reasons. Only recently, speculations of Alia Bhatt having a special appearance in this Punit Malhotra directorial were doing the rounds. Now, the makers have confirmed her presence by teasing fans with a new still of Alia Bhatt from SOTY 2 and, guys, it is all things stunning! The still is from the film’s Hook Up Song, which will see Alia Bhatt sharing the stage with Tiger Shroff.

In the picture that has been shared, a ravishing Alia Bhatt could be seen flaunting her back as she wore a purple dress. The Raazi actor completed her look with open tresses and minimal makeup and let’s not miss those sensual expressions. Earlier on Saturday, Tiger Shroff added to fans’ excitement by sharing a cryptic tweet that read, “Number toh mil gaya... message kardun kya?” The actor then shared his conversation with Alia, which revealed that the Hook Up Song will be out on Tuesday at 4 pm. Excited much?

Check out Alia Bhatt’s look from the song here:

Here are Tiger Shroff's tweets that created a stir on social media.

Number toh mil gaya...message kardun kya? 🤔 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 27, 2019

The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan and is shot on a grand scale. Punit Malhotra, the director of the film, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror revealed that both Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff look amazing together and that Alia has danced better than Tiger in the song. He said, “The song is a trump card which we saved for the end. Tiger will kill me for saying this, but Alia has danced better than him.” He added, “I call it a leap of faith, it’s a fun space to be in.”

The filmmaker also said that Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who were a part of Student Of The Year, are not in the film. However, he assured that ‘something could happen soon.’ YAY!