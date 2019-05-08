SOTY 2: Ananya Panday shares a throwback picture from her first day of the shoot

Divya Ramnani May 08 2019, 8.25 pm May 08 2019, 8.25 pm

Only a few days to go until Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, hits the big screens. The film is a sequel to Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year that featured and introduced Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a massive success and gave us three of the most successful stars among the gen-next. While Tiger Shroff has managed to leave a mark in the film industry, SOTY 2 is the big Bollywood ticket for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Needless today, the two must be both excited as well as nervous.

Recently, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback picture from Student Of The Year 2’s first day of the shoot. The image had Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Manish Malhotra along with Punit Malhotra, as they all had gathered at one place to please the powers that be. The trio was deep indulged into spirituality as a pandit performed a havan. In her caption, Ananya Panday asked for everyone’s blessings as the film releases in two days.

Check out Ananya Panday’s picture here:

Earlier, Ananya Panday expressed her excitement on coming onboard for SOTY 2. She said, "I was extremely honest in playing this role and I hope people see that. As Shreya is very close to the person that I am, it just amplified because, in a Dharma Productions film, everything is larger-than-life. I have not been trained formally any way before. So all of these experiences were my first. Everything I did was impulsive. I was making mistakes and you would see that. I would like the audience to watch me grow. I don't want to be perfect from the start. I don't want to know everything, that's so boring. I want people to see me make mistakes and learn from them."

Student Of The Year 2 is a Punit Malhotra directorial and will make it to the big screens on May 10, 2019.