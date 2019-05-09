SOTY 2: Ananya Panday talks about being bullied in school and being called a hunchback

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 11.48 pm May 09 2019, 11.48 pm

The second instalment of Student of the Year was announced back in January 2018. Titled as Student of the Year 2, the film will see two female leads, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff. The fresh story of the latest franchise is said to revolve around the battle of the female leads to win Shroff’s heart. While for Tiger it's not a new beginning, for the girls (Ananya and Tara), it is their debut movie. Talking here in particular about Ananya, who could have thought that during her school days, the actor got bullied about her the way she looked? While her life in St. Teresa’s school in Student Of The Year is all glamorous, Ananya did not have an equally glamorous school life.

“In my school, we wore uniforms and couldn't apply nail polish or kajal. I had so many problems like body issues, stress and exams. I am really skinny even though I eat like a beast. Everyone wants to have a curvy body and look a certain way, but I think now I am comfortable in my skin," Panday said in an interview with TOI. She further revealed that her classmates used to tease and call her a 'hunchback'. "In school, I would always be uncomfortable because my skirt would expose my thin, chicken legs and wiry hands. I would get called a hunchback as I am tall and would always bend down to hear people. This is the reason trolls don’t affect me, as I have been bullied in school,” Ananya Pandey added. The discussion here was about social media trolls and how she is now a thick skinned and have learned to tackle the negatives. That's when Ananya shared the same.

Reportedly, the original cast of the 2012 film, is said to make a special appearance in the film, however, they will not be shown in the trailer. Produced by Karan Johar and distributed by Fox Star Studios, Student of the Year 2 will make it to the silver screen on May 10, 2019.