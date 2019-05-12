SOTY 2 box office collections: The Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday starrer sees slight growth on day 2

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 1.30 pm May 12 2019, 1.30 pm

Back in 2012, Karan Johar provided the launch pad to three current leading Bollywood stars, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with Student Of the Year. The sequel of the blockbuster is brought to us in 2019 by director Punit Malhotra. SOTY 2 stars Tiger Shroff as the lead and introduces two new faces in the industry, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film, however, couldn’t garner positive reviews. But it has managed to rake in the moolah. It opened to ‘decent’ collections at the box office and witnessed a slight growth on Saturday.

As Box Office India reports, the film is doing a ‘fair business’ at the ticket window, collecting Rs 13.50 crore approx. on its second day. The first day collections of the college drama were Rs 11.75 crore approx. which makes it a total of Rs 25.25 crore now. The growth of 15% is indeed good news for the makers considering the negative reviews it has attained from most of the film critics. Moreover, the site earlier already predicted the growth, stating that the collections on day 1 slowed down a bit due to the IPL 2019 match held on the very same day. It adds that Sunday’s collections should go up more but the IPL final could affect the collections once again. It would be interesting how the film's collections go from here.

SOTY 2 box office collections: Day 2 sees a slight growth

SOTY 2 also has a special appearance of Alia, who stars in a special dance number titled The Hookup Song, as well as Hollywood actor Will Smith, who makes a few seconds appearance in The Jawaani Song. Presented under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Aditya Seal, Samir Soni, Gul Panag, Manoj Pahwa and Manjot Singh.