  3. Bollywood
SOTY 2: Ananya Panday has learned THIS from his dad Chunky Panday

Bollywood

SOTY 2: Chunky Panday taught Ananya Panday how to deal with trolls

Chunkey Panday is Ananya's mentor!

back
Ananya PandayBollywoodChunky Pandaykaran joharSOTY 2Student of the Year 2tara sutariaTiger Shroff
nextStudent Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria almost bagged THIS role in Disney’s Aladdin

within