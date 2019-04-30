SOTY 2: Chunky Panday taught Ananya Panday how to deal with trolls

Rushabh Dhruv April 30 2019, 11.50 pm April 30 2019, 11.50 pm

The second batch of Karan Johar’s St. Teresa will be soon here to rule our hearts. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the cast of Student of the Year 2 comprises of Tiger Shroff along with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The trailer of the film was out quite a while ago and it had all the elements of a perfect college drama. Right from the craziness, competition, bromance, adventures and, of course, the signature Karan Johar love triangle, the trailer looks promising. Now, in an interaction with the Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday, her equation with her father Chunky Panday has gained clarity.

On being quizzed whether her father gave her any advice before entering Bollywood. She replied, "He didn’t give any advice and I think he knows that times are very different now. I have learned a lot from his behaviour and have learned how he stays the same person during the failures and successes. And I hope I can learn the same from him."

Further, when the actor was asked if as a child she was kept away from the meme material on the internet where her father was trolled right, left and centre, Ananya said, "They did not keep me away. I guess it's impossible to keep your children away from these things because you are seeing this everywhere you go. I think I learned that he is always ready to laugh at himself. I think because of the fact that he never got affected by any of this that’s why I couldn’t. I always took it as a happy thing because he is always laughing about it. He said good people are talking about me there is contention. He has taken it in a positive way and it actually helps me because when we get trolled I am also taking it in a positive way. It has never affected him so it can never affect me too" [sic]. So that's what Ananya has learnt from her dad.

In the same chat, SOTY 2 actor was also questioned how she counts on the privilege of being a child from the fraternity. In quite a positive manner, she said "I am well aware of my privilege, I have always said it. On Koffee with Karan also I’ve said that I know I belong from a film family but for me, it’s been like my father before I was born he was this huge star and I think after I was born he took a break from doing big films. So I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in his career and so I know well enough not to take advantage of anything and know the ups and downs of this industry." "But I also auditioned for the film and this has always been my dream as well. So I don’t think it's fair to take away that from me because this has been my dream always. And I don’t want to take anything away from my father as well because he was also worked so hard and has got a lot of respect in the industry and love wherever I go its always about my father and how nice he is. So, I don’t want negative attachment associated with my dad especially in regards to me. So I guess I have to work doubly hard and find a place in people’s heart" [sic].

Student of the Year 2 is slated to release on May 10, 2019.