SOTY 2: KJo announces commencement of Tiger Shroff-Ananya Pandey starrer

Tiger Shroff, who is currently flying high with the success of Baaghi 2, has now begun shooting for the highly anticipated Student of the Year 2. The sequel to the 2012 Student of The Year is going to be helmed by Punit Malhotra. The director has previously helmed I hate Luv Story and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, for Dharma Productions. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the original 2012 flick featuring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the film and tweeted a picture of the St. Teresa book with the college in the background. He also said that the final cast of the film would be revealed in a couple of days. For the uninitiated, Student of the Year 2 will be shot at Saint Teresa (Dehradun), the same school where the first part was shot.

Reportedly, KJo has shortlisted Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey for one of the female leads in the movie. A source was quoted by News18 as saying, “Karan, Tiger Shroff and director Punit Malhotra were present at the audition where Ananya was asked to read out Alia’s lines from Student of The Year. And Ananya sailed through like a professional. Karan immediately decided to cast her."

The cast of the movie has gone through several speculations and reconsiderations. At one point, Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor were also considered for the role. However, since Sara is busy with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Jahnvi had opted for Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter, SOTY2 fell into Ananya’s kitty.

Reportedly, the first schedule will be two months long and it will be shot across Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh. A significant portion of the movie is also supposed to be shot in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. Student of the Year 2 is slated to release on 23rd November 2018.